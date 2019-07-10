Police pledge more patrols on Doncaster estate after shooting
Police have confirmed they will step up patrols on a Doncaster estate after a shooting last night.
Police were called at around 9.50pm last night (Tuesday 9 July) to reports that a man had been shot in Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park.
A man in his 20s had been taken to hospital with a leg injury. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Enquiries are ongoing and a cordon has been put in place at the scene.
Acting Insp Liam Walters said today: “We will be stepping up patrols – we will be directing officers and PSCOs there today and we will be conducting high visibility patrols to increase reassurance for local residents.
“We believe this is an isolated incident.”
There were two police cars and and three rows of police tape at the scene this morning. Officers on the scene declined to speak to reporters.
As well as the main road, an alleyway behind the houses was also sealed off.
One resident living near the cordon said he heard two shots last night.
He said: “I heard two shots at around 10pm. I could tell they were shots because I know what they sound like as I worked as a policeman in Latvia for eight years.
“They police arrived later and I think there were around six police cars. We could see the flashing blue lights.”
Another resident who was walking along Chequer Avenue described the news of a shooting on the estate as a shock and said no one seemed to know much about it. She said residents were talking about the incident.