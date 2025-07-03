Police plea for witnesses following arson attack on Doncaster cosmetic clinic

Police have appealed for witnesses and information following an arson attack on a Doncaster cosmetic clinic.

Officers along with fire crews were called to Elements Medical in Thorne Road in the early hours of Monday after reports of a “firebomb attack.”

It is the latest in a series of issues for the city centre premises.

Last year it was revealed that clients at the clinic had been secretly filmed and it was put into special measures by the Care Quality Commission who deemed it “not safe” and found the business inadequate in every area it inspected.

The incident happened just hours before a long-announced open day was due to take place – but despite the blaze, the event still managed to go ahead.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.31am on Monday (30 June), we were called to reports of suspicious circumstances at a premises on Thorne Road, Doncaster.

“Officers attended and discovered a fire at the premises, and damage had been caused.

"No injuries were reported.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended, and officers believe that the fire was started intentionally.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation is asked to get in touch online or call 101, quoting incident number 78 of 30 June 2025.”

Sharing details of Monday’s incident on the firm’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “I can’t believe that we are even writing this post, but Elements Medical last night was subject to an arson attack.

“The security, police, fire and neighbours have all been amazing and we’re so grateful for them.

"There’s been some damage which we’re sorting as we speak. Today is our open day, something we have been excited about and have planned for months and we are still going ahead with it.

“Thank you to you all for your continued love and support we really do appreciate you all.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Three fire crews from Doncaster and Adwick stations attended a fire at 2:35am on June 30 on Thorne Road, Doncaster.

"There were no reports of any casualties.

"The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

"Crews left the scene at 3:35am.”

It is not known if the arson attack is related to previous issues reported at the clinic.

Last October, the CQC deemed the clinic "not safe" and "not effective" after an inspection.

Elements Medical said the report had been "sobering and instructive" and "extensive work" had been undertaken to address "each concern raised".

It added: "This is a defining moment for us as an organisation, and we are determined to rebuild the trust of our clients by demonstrating meaningful change."