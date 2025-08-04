Police plea after thieves steal teenager's "pride and joy" motorbike in Doncaster

The police and family of a Doncaster teenager have issued an appeal after his “pride and joy” motorbike was stolen by thieves.

18-year-old Keaton Mills has been left devastated after the bike was stolen from the Queen Mary Crescent area of Kirk Sandall on Saturday night.

The Yamaha MT 125cc motorbike, with the registration FY25 EEW was stolen at approximately 10pm.

Mum Kaylee Mills said: “It is his pride and joy that he has saved up for.”

Anyone with information should contact 101.