Police Perspective: Tackling off-road bikers causing havoc and dangers in our communities

Tackling off-road bikes is a priority across the force and here in Doncaster, we are continuing to make strides in tackling this issue and stopping more of these bikes from causing havoc and dangers in our communities.

The illegal riding of off-road bikes, which includes quad bikes, trail bikes and motorbikes, poses a serious threat and risk to the rider, any passengers and to innocent members of the public.

Every day, neighbourhood policing teams (NPTs) across Doncaster are gathering more and more intelligence and information on off-road bikes and we will continue to take enforcement action to protect our communities from harm.

The more information we receive, the more we can focus our patrols and activities on known hotspot areas where off-road bikes are more prevalent.

It was encouraging to see the praise given by an MP and the Home Secretary to Doncaster East NPT for their ongoing work to tackle off-road bikes as I know how hard teams in Doncaster are continuing to work to combat this issue.

Doncaster East NPT has worked with the council to make it more difficult for these bikes to gain access to fields and parks and have been able to seize bikes during a number of operations this year.

These operations have seen them work alongside our dedicated Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team, who have recovered over £30,000 worth of stolen vehicles in Doncaster this year alone.

One officer from Doncaster East NPT even put himself in harm's way to apprehend a suspected drug dealer on an off-road bike, which really emphasises the lengths our officers are willing to go to takes these bikes off the roads and keep the public safe.

Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp.

Having received reports of children as young as eight riding these bikes, prevention and awareness is key and we continue to carry out talks in schools to educate young people on the dangers of riding these bikes illegally and in antisocial manner.

If you're a parent and you're thinking of buying an off-road bike for your child, please think about whether it is suitable and make yourself aware of the rules and laws regarding where you can ride them.

We have also issued warning letters to known offenders, telling them to cease and desist their behaviour or face enforcement action, and we are exploring additional enforcement powers through anti-social behaviour legislation such as community protection notices, criminal behaviour orders and the use of civil legislation.

Off-road bikers have no place in our communities and we recognise the threat they cause to public safety.

If you're involved in this criminality, please stop and consider the harm that you're causing - not just to yourself, but to other pedestrians and road users.

A lot of the off-road bikes we seize are being ridden without insurance, a licence, tax or an MOT, and there are places where these bikes can be ridden legally, including dedicated off-road tracks and parks and on private land with the landowner's permission.

I want to thank members of the public who continue to report information to us regarding sightings and I would encourage people to please keep telling us where and when you are seeing off-road bikes being ridden illegally or in an anti-social manner

Please include as much detail as possible as this helps us create an accurate and up-to-date picture of where to focus our activities, patrols and resources.

To report a sighting of an off-road bike being ridden illegally, please call us on 101 or get in touch via our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

In an emergency or when a life is at risk, always dial 999.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers. You can call them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can make yourself aware of the rules and laws on where you can and can't ride off-road bikes by visiting our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/asb/asb/antisocial-behaviour/vehicle-nuisance-involving-cars-bikes-and-mopeds.