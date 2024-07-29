Police Perspective: Regular police patrols will continue in the priority areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Recent reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage in Bentley and Woodlands have understandably caused concern among residents.

We will not tolerate this kind of criminality in our local communities and I want to reassure the public that teams are working hard to find the people responsible and bring them before the courts.

In the early hours of the morning on Friday 12 July, bricks were throws at cars and windows were smashed in Bentley during a spate of unacceptable violence in which we received 24 separate reports of criminal damage.

​There have been increased patrols in Bentley following a spate of criminal damage offences.

Every single report is being fully investigated with various lines of enquiry being pursued following house-to-house visits, CCTV trawls of the local area and the gathering of victim and witness statements.

The evidence from each report is being collated and that is helping us work towards our goal of finding the perpetrators behind these attacks on people's homes and livelihoods.

We are still keen to gather information in relation to a group of four or five people in their late teens who were wearing balaclavas and pictured in the area at the time as we believe they may be able to help us with our enquiries.

While the investigations have been ongoing, we have ensured there is a visible policing presence in the area for community reassurance.

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp.

Bentley is one of our priority patrol areas and local neighbourhood policing officers continue to carry out regular patrols in the area. There is also a pop-up police station van which provides a direct link between us and members of the community so you can reach out to us about the issues affecting you.

This van has been deployed in Bentley over the past couple of weeks and has seen officers offer immediate crime prevention advice and speak to residents about any concerns they have about crime in their local area.

As District Commander, I hold regular meetings with elected members in the Bentley and surrounding area to understand further about the concerns and issues you are raising. These meetings encourage honest and open dialogue, just like our Community Engagement Meetings and with every meeting, we further develop our relationship so we can act on the feedback you are giving to councillors and MPs in your area.

We want to make it clear that we are here for you and that your voice matters.

This kind of criminality should not be happening on our streets and while we are endeavouring to find the criminals responsible, we also want to do all we can to continue to protect you and keep you safe.

I want to thank everybody who has supported and cooperated with our investigation so far and I want to urge anyone who has information about this spate of antisocial behaviour that could help us to please get in touch.

The information you hold could be the missing piece of the jigsaw and it's vital we work together to share what we know in an open and honest way in order to solve crimes.

If you have information or evidence in relation to the criminal damage offences in Bentley, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 25 of 12 July 2024.

You can also report information to us online via this link: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

If you have relevant footage, including CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, you can submit it via this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-footage-after-spate-of-criminal-damage-offences-in-bentley.