Police perspective: Police and council working together to make the city a safer place for everyone

​We remain absolutely committed to stamping out crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster city centre, and we are proud to work with City of Doncaster Council on the Safer Doncaster initiative which is launching this week.

The campaign has seen the council pledge to spend £1m on state-of-the-art CCTV and increased patrols in the city centre as well as other new safety measures in order to keep the area a safe and welcoming place for people to live, visit, work and shop.

We recognise the role that policing plays in keeping people safe and over the past year, we have increased the number of patrols so that there is a visible presence of officers in the city centre ready to tackle crime and provide advice and support to members of the public.

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp.

Our patrol plans in the city centre are shaped by you and we regularly review these plans based on the information and intelligence you provide and we would therefore urge you to continue working with us and reporting crimes to us so we can fully investigate and bring offenders to justice.

Officers based in Doncaster city centre will also join forces with council staff to continue to enforce the strict powers of the Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which remains in place until November 2026.

The PSPO gives our officers more authority to tackle crimes that matter to you, including begging, criminal damage, drug-taking and the consumption of alcohol in public areas.

If you are found breaking the rules of this order, you will face a fine or even prosecution through the courts, and I want to send out a clear message that we will not tolerate this.

The launch of Safer Doncaster allows us to forge even stronger relationships with the council and other key partners, with everyone working towards the same aim of reducing crime and anti-social behaviour and improving safety in the city centre.

It's a really prosperous time to be in Doncaster and I'm excited to lead our policing response as we commit to supporting significant changes which will create a vibrant city centre we can all enjoy.