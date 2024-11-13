Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anti-social behaviour (ASB) of any kind won't be tolerated in Doncaster.

We see the impact it has on our local communities, and one aspect of ASB that is regularly raised as a matter of concern is off-road bikes.

It is illegal to use off-road bikes in public parks or on publicly-owned land without permission, or use them in a way that ruins land or violates traffic laws.

Tackling off-road bikes remains a priority for every neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, and as a force, we have invested in our dedicated Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team (MARCT) to combat issues caused by off-road bikes, particularly for those living in rural communities.

The Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team in action in operations in Doncaster.

Our MARCT officers regularly work with local neighbourhood policing teams to carry out proactive patrols in hotspot areas, and we are now in the process of developing further joint problem-solving initiatives to continue targeting off-road bikers.

More regular joint operations will be carried out to provide a visible presence and a deterrent against off-road bikers, and I want to urge members of the public to support us in this endeavour by continuing to report information and intelligence to police.

We need to know where you are seeing off-road bikes being ridden in an anti-social manner to create accurate and targeted patrols, as well as physical descriptions of bikers, the clothes or helmets they're wearing, the makes and models of bikes and also where these bikes are stored.

Having all this information allows us to paint an intelligence picture from which we can locate these bikes, seize them and bring perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

Doncaster District Commander Chief Superintendent Pete Thorp.

We will be hosting a public engagement event at Armthorpe Community Centre this Thursday (14 November) at 6pm. I would encourage anyone with concerns about off-road bikes to please attend this meeting to air your views as we want to hear from you.

These events will be rotated around rural communities in Doncaster to ensure everyone gets the opportunity to attend one in their locality.

Off-road bikers have no place in our communities, and I would urge anyone committing this reckless ASB to stop as it causes misery to others and significant damage to land.

If you do not, we will take action. We are aware of persistent offenders and are already in the process of exploring additional enforcement powers through ASB legislation such as Community Protection Notices, Criminal Behaviour Orders and the use of civil legislation.

To report off-road bikes or ASB, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or get in touch via our website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

In an emergency or when a life is at risk, always dial 999.

If you wish to submit information anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers. You can call them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.