Police Perspective: Doncaster policing teams are working to understand needs of people

​Keeping our communities safe and listening to the concerns raised by you is at the heart of what we do in policing.

Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) work with communities to understand the issues that matter the most to you, and we will continue working with Doncaster City Council and other key partners to make our city centre a safe and welcoming place for people to live, work, shop and visit.

Recently, the council approved the creation of a new 25-year city centre masterplan which will plough significant funding into improving the area for generations to come.

Before the plan was announced, the council launched a survey which saw over 8,000 people give their views on the city centre.

One of the key findings was that 51 per cent of people from that survey said they felt very or somewhat unsafe in the city centre.

This is something that we have taken on board as a district and I want to reassure people that officers from our dedicated Doncaster Central NPT carry out regular patrols of the city centre and surrounding area to fight crime and keep people safe.

We have increased the number of officers conducting these patrols and have improved our relationships with businesses and partners across the NPT area to tackle retail crime, antisocial behaviour and other issues that have been raised by members of the public.

The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) remains in place until November 2026 and this crucially gives our officers and partners more powers to tackle crimes in the city centre, including drug-taking, the consumption of alcohol and begging.

It is essential that residents who visit Doncaster city centre, as well as other towns and villages across the borough, feel safe in their vicinities, and we will take action against the minority of people who are committing crimes and creating an unsafe environment for members of the public.

We work closely with the council and key partners to review our patrols and activity in the city centre and we are always looking at how we can increase our visibility even further in order to make you feel even more safe in the area.

We will also use this learning to consider how we can be even more visible in neighbourhoods across Doncaster, with the South, East and North NPTs also keen to better understand the issues that matter most to residents in their communities.

However, we need your support, backing and cooperation in order to be able to tackle crimes and that is why I want to encourage you to please report any crimes you see to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

We will listen to your concerns and we will take action. We are grateful for all the support we have received so far and I just want to reiterate the importance of cooperation when it comes to tackling crime.

Let's work together to support the city centre masterplan and keep the whole of Doncaster a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who comes to the area.