Police patrols stepped up in Doncaster park over anti-social behaviour fears

Police have stepped up patrols in a popular Doncaster park after residents raised concerns over anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbouhood Policing Team have been on the beat in Thorne Memorial Park.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Proactive anti-social behaviour patrols have been carried out in and around Thorne Memorial Park following concerns raised at the recent Thorne and Moorends community engagement meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers in uniform and plain clothes have engaged with numerous youths in the area, who were found to be causing no issues.

Police have stepped up patrols in Thorne Memorial Park.

“The patrols have helped maintain a visible police presence, provide reassurance to the community and promote positive engagement with young people.

“As we move into the winter months, patrols will continue across the area to provide reassurance and support to local residents.”

You can report anti-social behaviour to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.