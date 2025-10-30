Police patrols stepped up in Doncaster park over anti-social behaviour fears
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbouhood Policing Team have been on the beat in Thorne Memorial Park.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Proactive anti-social behaviour patrols have been carried out in and around Thorne Memorial Park following concerns raised at the recent Thorne and Moorends community engagement meeting.
“Officers in uniform and plain clothes have engaged with numerous youths in the area, who were found to be causing no issues.
“The patrols have helped maintain a visible police presence, provide reassurance to the community and promote positive engagement with young people.
“As we move into the winter months, patrols will continue across the area to provide reassurance and support to local residents.”
You can report anti-social behaviour to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.