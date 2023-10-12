News you can trust since 1925
Police patrols stepped up as Doncaster house attacked 14 times in several weeks

Police have pledged to step up patrols after a house was reportedly attacked and broken into fourteen times in a matter of weeks.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 16:41 BST
The property in Lauder Road, Bentley has seen windows and doors smashed, walls and fences broken and bricks hurled through windows – and police say they are probing five incidents.

Owners, Doncaster property firm Highfield Property Management, say the house has come under constant attack – and have shared photos of the chaos.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating five reports of criminal damage at an address in Lauder Road between 24 September and 1 October.

Doors and windows have been smashed at the property in Bentley.Doors and windows have been smashed at the property in Bentley.
Doors and windows have been smashed at the property in Bentley.
“All incidents reported to the police are being thoroughly investigated and enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming weeks and we are encouraging members of the public to talk to officers if they have any concerns or information that might help investigations.”

Anyone with information should contact 101.