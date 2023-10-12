Police patrols stepped up as Doncaster house attacked 14 times in several weeks
and live on Freeview channel 276
The property in Lauder Road, Bentley has seen windows and doors smashed, walls and fences broken and bricks hurled through windows – and police say they are probing five incidents.
Owners, Doncaster property firm Highfield Property Management, say the house has come under constant attack – and have shared photos of the chaos.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating five reports of criminal damage at an address in Lauder Road between 24 September and 1 October.
“All incidents reported to the police are being thoroughly investigated and enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming weeks and we are encouraging members of the public to talk to officers if they have any concerns or information that might help investigations.”
Anyone with information should contact 101.