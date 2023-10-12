Police patrols stepped up as Doncaster house attacked 14 times in several weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The property in Lauder Road, Bentley has seen windows and doors smashed, walls and fences broken and bricks hurled through windows – and police say they are probing five incidents.

Owners, Doncaster property firm Highfield Property Management, say the house has come under constant attack – and have shared photos of the chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are investigating five reports of criminal damage at an address in Lauder Road between 24 September and 1 October.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors and windows have been smashed at the property in Bentley.

“All incidents reported to the police are being thoroughly investigated and enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming weeks and we are encouraging members of the public to talk to officers if they have any concerns or information that might help investigations.”