Police have been out catching speeding motorists on a busy Doncaster road today.

Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhod Policing Team have been on Old Road in Conisbrough conducting speed checks on a variety of vehicles.

A spokesman said: “Road safety is one of our key local priorities and we will do everything we can to keep residents and motorists safe in our area.”