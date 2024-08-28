Police out catching speeding motorists on busy Doncaster road
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have been out catching speeding motorists on a busy Doncaster road today.
Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhod Policing Team have been on Old Road in Conisbrough conducting speed checks on a variety of vehicles.
A spokesman said: “Road safety is one of our key local priorities and we will do everything we can to keep residents and motorists safe in our area.”