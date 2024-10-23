Police operation tackling callous actions of an organised criminal gang in Doncaster results in eight arrests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An operation aimed at tackling the callous actions of an organised criminal gang linked to the production and supply of cannabis across the UK has resulted in eight arrests.

On Tuesday 15 October, officers from across South and West Yorkshire executed seven warrants at properties in Doncaster and Barnsley, as well as several properties across the border.

One of the properties searched, a third storey flat in Doncaster, was filled to the brim with cannabis plants at various stages of growth. In total, over 180 cannabis plants were recovered from the flat, and it is estimated that they were worth a total street value of £180,000.

The warrants also saw the recovery of approximately 14kg of cannabis buds, large amounts of cash, two designer watches and a deactivated firearm.

Four men have been charged with conspiracy to produce the controlled Class B drug cannabis and conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug cannabis. Three men were bailed pending further investigation.

Deividas Vilcinskas, aged 23, and Dariusz Matikas, aged 40, both of Kentmere Drive, Doncaster; Deimantas Plytninkas, aged 27, of no fixed abode and Edgar Cetyrkovskis, aged 30, of Southfield Crescent, Barnsley, were all remanded at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on 17 October. They will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 14 November.

Following the targeted day of action, a proactive vehicle stop led to another arrest in connection with the executed warrants. A fifth man was charged with conspiracy to produce the controlled Class B drug cannabis and conspiracy to supply a Class B controlled drug cannabis.

Redas Klusas, aged 56, of Kingsway, Thurnscoe, was remanded at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 18 October. He is next due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 15 November.

This recent strike against organised criminality in our local communities follows on from a number of vehicle stops across the country where vehicles were found to be transporting cannabis and a series of warrants executed in Barnsley earlier this year where over 3,300 cannabis plants were recovered with an estimated street value of £3.3million once fully cultivated.

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Slater said: “Cannabis farms are often linked to organised crime and the exploitation of vulnerable people. These factories significantly impact local communities, and we will continue in our efforts to disrupt organised criminality and create safer neighbourhoods.

“Selling cannabis funds organised crime in our communities and this needs to stop. We would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Be vigilant and look out of for the signs that a property is being used for illegal activity.”

Some of the signs that a property is being used for growing cannabis include:

Heavy smell of cannabis

Windows blacked out

Excessive condensation on windows

Blocked letterbox

Heavy use of anti-odour devices

Visitors at unusual hours; only staying for a short period of time

Signs of a property not being lived in – bins not being put out, garden not maintained etc.

If you are concerned about crime in your area, you can report it via 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.