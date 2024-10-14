Police on patrol in Doncaster's hot-spot areas for anti-social behaviour, drug use and off-road bikes

On Saturday evening police officers were patrolling key areas within Doncaster in response to repeat calls in relation to ASB (anti-social behaviour).

A number of problematic areas have been identified with some of the key issues raised including tackling drug use, engaging with troublesome youths and off-road bikes.

Police Sergeant James Housley said: “Anti-social behaviour encompasses a range of crimes, all of which have a detrimental impact on people's lives and enjoyment of their communities.

“This isn't a one-off patrol - these patrols take place daily across Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley.”

If you have any information regarding ASB calli 101or visit

https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/report-crime-incident-suspicion/

