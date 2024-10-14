Police on patrol in Doncaster's hot-spot areas for anti-social behaviour, drug use and off-road bikes
On Saturday evening police officers were patrolling key areas within Doncaster in response to repeat calls in relation to ASB (anti-social behaviour).
A number of problematic areas have been identified with some of the key issues raised including tackling drug use, engaging with troublesome youths and off-road bikes.
Police Sergeant James Housley said: “Anti-social behaviour encompasses a range of crimes, all of which have a detrimental impact on people's lives and enjoyment of their communities.
“This isn't a one-off patrol - these patrols take place daily across Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley.”
