Police officers praised for compassion after fatal collision in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Roads Policing Officers have been praised for their kindness and compassion by a bereaved family after their son died during a road traffic collision.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the moment a road traffic collision is declared a fatality, a family liaison officer (FLO) is assigned to the victim’s family to support them every step of the way.

The role of a FLO is invaluable to those who have lost their loved one and assist and support during the identification process, the funeral, the investigation, and where there are relevant court proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of a man who died in a collision in Doncaster last year contacted South Yorkshire Police to share their thanks to their FLO PC Gary Holland and their Lead Investigation Officer Jack Deakin, they said: “Following the death of our son, we placed all our trust and faith in South Yorkshire Police to try and help us understand what happened and provide us with answers, and this was not misplaced.

Police officers have been praised.

“Everyone involved including the officers who do know us, or our son have done their very best.

“Every officer especially Gary, our family liaison officer is a credit to the people of South Yorkshire, their uniform, and their Chief Constable.

“We will never forget the kindness and commitment of your officers; it must be so very hard having to deal with these terrible tragedies. We know that the uniform is not a shield, and behind it there is a human being, perhaps even a father or a mother and just like anyone.

“Our very kindest regards and gratitude.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A SYP spokesman said: “We are always thankful to those who take the time to write in and say thank you, and for the opportunity to raise awareness of the devastation road traffic collisions cause in our communities.

“We are committed to creating safer roads and are working hard to prosecute and change the behaviour of those who have no regard for other people’s safety.

“We all have a responsibility to create safer roads, do your part #Fatal4.”