Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct during rape investigation

An officer who claimed to have reviewed CCTV footage in relation to a rape investigation but had failed to do so, has been dismissed without notice after an independent panel ruled his actions to be gross misconduct.

DC Emyr Davies of Humberside Police force, was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty, integrity, duties and responsibilities, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct, contrary to the Police (Conduct) Regulations.

He was cleared in relation to two further allegations that he had failed to make an appointment with the CPS despite claiming to do so and that he had viewed CCTV relating to a rape case at high speed and whilst playing a computer game, which the panel found were not proven after considering the evidence put before the hearing.

An original order made by the Legally Qualified Chair Simon Mallett, which had prevented him from being named was reviewed at the conclusion of the hearing, when Mr Mallett ruled that Mr Davies should be named as it was important that the proceedings were “open and transparent”.

Det Supt Matt Baldwin said: “We welcome the panel’s decision. Providing the best possible service to victims is at the heart of everything we do and the actions of Mr Davies fell well below that standard.

“There was also the potential for serious repercussions and that is why matters of this nature are always taken extremely seriously.

“We carried out a full internal investigation of the circumstances and his actions were deemed so serious it was necessary we ensured he faced a hearing for gross misconduct.

“The allegations were found proven and Mr Davies has now been dismissed.”