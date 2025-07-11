Police officer assaulted trying to break up a crowd fighting in Doncaster
At 10.48pm on Thursday (10 July), police responded to reports of fighting at Kirk Street in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster.
Officers attended and dispersed a crowd of people who were reportedly fighting.
During the dispersal activity it is reported that an officer was assaulted, receiving minor injuries.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker, and remains in police custody at this time.