Police officer assaulted, scuffles and "bags of white powder" at Doncaster Rovers match

A police officer was assaulted, there were scuffles between supporters and “bags of white powder” were found at a Doncaster Rovers game, a report into the fixture has found.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details of Rovers’ 3-0 defeat to Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup last August have just been published – cataloguing incidents outside the Goodison Park stadium in Liverpool.

The police report into the August 27 clash which attracted more than 37,000 fans said: “Doncaster had 2,755 tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were 16 away coaches and two minibuses along with five home coaches.

Police were involved in a number of incidents before, during and after Doncaster Rovers' match with Everton in August.

“The Thomas Frost and Arkles pubs were busy with away supporters. They were good natured and engaging.

“Fourteen away fans were turned away at the gate by stewards.

“Refusals included drunkenness, foul and abusive language to stewards and possession of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two bags of white powder also found discarded at the entry point to the away turnstiles.

“Three away fans were arrested at the gate for drunk and disorderly and then de-arrested.

“During the game. an away fan was ejected at half time.

“He had been twice turned away from the gate, then bought a ticket in the home end and was ejected.

“Post-match, a group of 30-plus Doncaster supporters came out and were extremely vocal, drawing attention to themselves and were clearly looking to provoke Everton supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police attempted to speak to the group to find out their intention, however the group were non engaging and continued to be vocal and drawing attention to themselves.

“A few of the group were involved in a small skirmish with a couple of Everton supporters next to the bus service on Walton Lane.

“Punches were exchanged between the two sets of fans – however it quickly split up and the group continued walking up Walton Lane.

“A small Everton risk group of eight fans were monitoring the Doncaster group from the opposite pavement, before eventually turning around at the junction with Fountain Close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Doncaster group walked towards the Everton pubs, police stopped them and turned them back towards the station.

“The ringleader stated they were looking for a train station, as they were staying overnight in Kirkby.

“During the interaction with the group, a police officer was assaulted, after being pushed to the face, causing reddening.

“One male was arrested for the assault.”