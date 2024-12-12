Police offer Doncaster shop owners advice on keeping their stores safe

Police in Doncaster have issued a set of guidelines to the city’s shopkeepers – to help keep their stores safe and secure from criminals.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has unveiled what it calls its “top tips” to deter shoplifters and protect businesses in the city centre.

A spokesperson said: “At South Yorkshire Police, we take retail crime very seriously. It is not a victimless crime and we recognise the impact it has on hard-working shop workers, businesses and local residents. “We have a dedicated team within Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team who investigate prolific offenders and recognise patterns of offenders, which has resulted in a significant number of people being charged and sentenced this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're always sharing crime prevention advice with retailers and business owners and we want to make you aware of our six top tips to deter shoplifters and protect your livelihoods.”

SYP has issued advice to shopkeepers.

The tips are: 1) Meet and Greet: Greeting customers as they enter your premises can really help to put off thieves as it sends out a message that you are paying attention.

2) Crime mapping: Work out where inside the store thefts are taking place. Keep records of locations, dates and times, as well as CCTV logs, so you can spot patterns of offending and make necessary changes.

3) Electronic tagging: A correctly installed and security accredited anti-theft terminal (and tagging system) at a store entrance is a statement to potential shoplifters that ‘this store is protected’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4) Keep it tidy: A clean and tidy retail outlet with clear visibility across the shop floor tells a thief that everything is shipshape – and that surveillance is also probably first class.

5) Personal safety: Always trust your instincts when it comes to challenging thieves, and only engage with a potential shoplifter if it is safe to do so.

If you feel confident with the situation, keep a safe distance and then ask them if they need any help or if they require a basket or a bag. If you’re feeling uncomfortable, be polite, step away and quietly alert your manager or security team.

6) Safety in numbers: Thieves often target stores with only one member of staff. More eyes in the store means you’re more likely to spot a shoplifter.