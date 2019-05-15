Police now urgently searching across the country for missing Yorkshire teenager

Police are now urgently searching across the country for a 16-year-old girl missing from her home in Yorkshire.

It has been five days since Nicole Harris, from Wakefield was last seen at 10.05pm on Friday, May 10.

Nicole Harris has been missing since Friday, May 10. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

She was last seen in the Quebec street area of the town.

It has been established that shortly before she was last seen she asked a driver to give her a lift to Hull.

The woman declined to take her.

Officers have now launched a nationwide appeal to find Nicole who they say they need to trace urgently.

Nicole Harris has been missing since Friday, May 10. Photo provided by West Yorkshire Police.

Nicole has links across Yorkshire as well as Humberside, Merseyside and Shropshire.

Police described Nicole as having a 'number of vulnerabilities'.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe is leading the search for Nicole.

She said: “We are doing everything we can to find Nicole and as more time passes we are becoming increasingly worried about her welfare.

“Nicole has links to a very large geographical area of the country and that is why a lot of our work is being done outside of West Yorkshire.

“We do know that Nicole asked a female driver in Wakefield for a lift to Hull (who said ‘no’) and I am appealing directly to anyone else who may have been asked for a lift to come forward urgently.

“Nicole is a vulnerable teenager who we need to trace urgently.”

Police are now making a direct appeal to members of the public to help by looking out for Nicole and by sharing our appeal through social media.

Nicole has been described her as 5ft3 with long brown hair and a burn scar on the side of her nose.

When she was last seen she was wearing black jeans and a green/grey coat with a fur hood.

She is described as 5ft3” tall, long brown hair with a burn scar on the side of her nose.

When last seen she was wearing black jeans and a green/grey coat with a fur hood.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Wakefield Police on 01924 878055 quoting log 1731 of 10 May.