Police "no longer seeking" man wanted over Doncaster petrol station raid

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 15:34 BST
Police say they are “no longer seeking” a man wanted for kicking a door in at a Doncaster petrol station and who then stole a mobile phone from a member of staff.

Police issued a CCTV appeal after a man kicked a door at the Jet Garage on Station Road at 2.45am on May 25.

He is then alleged to have taken the shop worker’s phone before fleeing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our CCTV appeal from last week following a reported robbery at the Jet Garage on Station Road in Doncaster.

Police say they are no longer seeking information on the wanted man's whereabouts.
Police say they are no longer seeking information on the wanted man's whereabouts.

Officers are no longer seeking information regarding the man's whereabouts.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal - your support is greatly appreciated.”

You can report crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or alternatively, contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information in confidence.

