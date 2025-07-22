Police "no longer seeking" man wanted over Doncaster petrol station raid
Police issued a CCTV appeal after a man kicked a door at the Jet Garage on Station Road at 2.45am on May 25.
He is then alleged to have taken the shop worker’s phone before fleeing.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our CCTV appeal from last week following a reported robbery at the Jet Garage on Station Road in Doncaster.
Officers are no longer seeking information regarding the man's whereabouts.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal - your support is greatly appreciated.”
You can report crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or alternatively, contact UK independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information in confidence.