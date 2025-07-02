Police no longer seeking man after a 16-year-old was sexually assaulted on a bus in Doncaster
Police say they are no longer seeking a man after reports that a 16-year-old was sexually assaulted on a bus in Doncaster.
A force spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our CCTV appeal from yesterday (Tuesday July 1) following a report of a sexual assault on a bus in Doncaster.
“Officers are no longer seeking information regarding the man's whereabouts.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal - your support is greatly appreciated.”
If you can help the police with any enquiries call 101.