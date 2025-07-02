Police no longer seeking man after a 16-year-old was sexually assaulted on a bus in Doncaster

Police say they are no longer seeking a man after reports that a 16-year-old was sexually assaulted on a bus in Doncaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our CCTV appeal from yesterday (Tuesday July 1) following a report of a sexual assault on a bus in Doncaster.

“Officers are no longer seeking information regarding the man's whereabouts.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal - your support is greatly appreciated.”

If you can help the police with any enquiries call 101.