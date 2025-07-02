Police no longer seeking man after a 16-year-old was sexually assaulted on a bus in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Police say they are no longer seeking a man after reports that a 16-year-old was sexually assaulted on a bus in Doncaster.

A force spokesman said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our CCTV appeal from yesterday (Tuesday July 1) following a report of a sexual assault on a bus in Doncaster.

“Officers are no longer seeking information regarding the man's whereabouts.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal - your support is greatly appreciated.”

If you can help the police with any enquiries call 101.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice