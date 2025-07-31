Police "no longer seeking information" on man wanted for Doncaster sex attack

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jul 2025, 14:29 BST
Police have said they are “no longer seeking information” on a man wanted for a sexual assault in a Doncaster park.

South Yorkshire Police earlier issued a CCTV image of a man following the incident on Town Fields on July 26.

A spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal regarding a sexual assault in a Doncaster park.

“Officers are no longer seeking information for the man's whereabouts.

“Thank you for your support - it is appreciated.”

