Police "no longer seeking" Doncaster attempted rape suspect after CCTV appeal

Police in Doncaster say they are “no longer seeking information” for an attempted rape suspect after a CCTV appeal.

In the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 28 June), just before 1.30am, it is reported that a woman was walking at Doncaster Harbour – which is alongside Doncaster College - when she was approached by a man.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The man is alleged to have engaged in conversation with the woman before dragging her to floor and attempting to rape her. The victim managed to fight off the man and flee from the area.

“Immediately following the report officers have been supporting the victim and carrying out enquiries to find the man.”

Police issued a CCTV appeal for an attempted rape suspect in Doncaster

Detective Superintendent Nikki Shimwell said: “We understand that a report of this nature will cause concern within our communities. We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the suspect and our investigation continues at pace, with officers dedicated to the case.”

A later update said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our CCTV appeal following an attempted rape in Doncaster.

“Officers are no longer seeking information for the man's whereabouts.

“We thank you for your support, it is appreciated.”