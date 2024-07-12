Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are no longer on the hunt for a Doncaster paedophile jailed for making indecent photographs of a child who breached the Sex Offenders' Register.

Beazant, aged 37, who is from the Edlington area, was jailed for six months in 2022 for making indecent photographs of a child.

He was earlier this week wanted in connection with a report that he had failed to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register.

Doncaster South NPTput on an update on Beazant this morning which said: “We are no longer appealing for information on the whereabouts of Sean Beazant.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”