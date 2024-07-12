Police no longer on hunt for paedophile jailed for making indecent photographs of a child who breached Sex Offenders' Register

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Jul 2024, 12:16 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 12:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are no longer on the hunt for a Doncaster paedophile jailed for making indecent photographs of a child who breached the Sex Offenders' Register.

Beazant, aged 37, who is from the Edlington area, was jailed for six months in 2022 for making indecent photographs of a child.

He was earlier this week wanted in connection with a report that he had failed to comply with the notification requirements for the Sex Offenders' Register.

Doncaster South NPTput on an update on Beazant this morning which said: “We are no longer appealing for information on the whereabouts of Sean Beazant.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice