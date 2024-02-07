Police "no longer looking" for wanted 26-year-old Doncaster man
Police in Doncaster say they are “no longer looking” for a wanted 26-year-old man in connection with a theft after an appeal.
Members of the public were warned not to approach Josh Dudley who was wanted in connection with a theft reported to have happened on Saturday 27 January in the Hexthorpe area of the city.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our officers are no longer looking for Doncaster man Josh Dudley.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”