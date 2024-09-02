Police "no longer looking" for one of Doncaster's most wanted men after hunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have said they are “no longer looking” for one of Doncaster’s most wanted men after a hunt.

South Yorkshire Police called for help from the public to track down 27-year-old Blade Neale who was wanted in connection with a series of burglaries.

Without releasing further details, a spokesperson said: “Our officers are no longer looking for Doncaster man Blade Neale.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for information.”

Neale was wanted in connection with an alleged burglary in Doncaster in September 2023, when high value watches and jewellery were stolen from a property in Carcroft.

He was also wanted in connection with further reported burglaries in the Doncaster and Lincolnshire areas in April 2024.

Police had visited multiple locations linked to Neale in an attempt to trace him and officers said he had been actively evading police.

Neale was known to frequent the Askern and Armthorpe areas of Doncaster and also had links to Edlington.