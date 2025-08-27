Police "no longer looking" for man wanted over Doncaster hotel burglary

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Aug 2025, 08:58 BST
Police say they are “no longer looking” for a man wanted over a burglary at a Doncaster city centre hotel.

South Yorkshire Police issued a CCTV appeal for a white man in his 30s after a theft at the Danum Mercure, High Street on August 16.

Damage was caused to the hotel and items were stolen.

A force spokesperson said: “Following an earlier appeal for information, we are no longer looking for anyone in connection with a reported theft at the Danum Mercure.”

