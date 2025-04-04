Police "no longer looking" for Doncaster man wanted over custody escape
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police say they are “no longer looking” for a wanted Doncaster man sought over the attempted theft of a car and escpaing from custody.
Members of the public were told not to approach 31-year-old Shaun Booth, and instead told to call 999.
He was wanted in connection with an attempt to steal a car in Sandringham Road on April 1.
A spokesperson said: “Officers are no longer looking for wanted man Shaun Booth.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”