Police "no longer looking" for Doncaster man wanted over custody escape

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 12:45 BST
Police say they are “no longer looking” for a wanted Doncaster man sought over the attempted theft of a car and escpaing from custody.

Members of the public were told not to approach 31-year-old Shaun Booth, and instead told to call 999.

He was wanted in connection with an attempt to steal a car in Sandringham Road on April 1.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are no longer looking for wanted man Shaun Booth.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

