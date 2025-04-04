Police "no longer looking" for Doncaster man wanted over custody escape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they are “no longer looking” for a wanted Doncaster man sought over the attempted theft of a car and escpaing from custody.

Members of the public were told not to approach 31-year-old Shaun Booth, and instead told to call 999.

He was wanted in connection with an attempt to steal a car in Sandringham Road on April 1.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are no longer looking for wanted man Shaun Booth.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”