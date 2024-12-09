Police "no longer appealing" to identify man after 76-year-old robbed in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Dec 2024, 07:43 BST
Police say they are “no longer appealing” to identify a man after a 76-year-old was targeted outside a Doncaster store.

South Yorkshire Police released CCTV images after the woman had cash and her bank card stolen.

Most Popular

It was reported that at 1pm on 9 November the items were stolen from outside Sainsbury’s on Sandringham Road. Intake.

A spokesperson said: “We are no longer appealing to identify a man following reports of a theft.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice