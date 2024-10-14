Police name man charged after car and house damaged in Doncaster shooting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have named a 34-year-old man charged in connection with a shooting incident in a Doncaster street which caused damage to a house and car.

On Wednesday (9 October) at 7.02pm, police were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Ingram Crescent, in Dunscroft.

Armed officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service, and found damage to a property and vehicle “consistent with a firearms discharge.”

Ashley Wilmot, 34, of Poplar Road, Doncaster, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence, aggravated vehicle taking, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He has also been charged with burglary, in connection with an incident in September.

Wilmot appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Saturday 12 October, where he was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance in court.

Police have stepped up patrols in the area since the incident to reassure residents.