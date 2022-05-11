Police nab BMW driver for speeding near Doncaster school in crime clampdown

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were carrying out the operation in the Intake area when the BMW was clocked over the speed limit.

A spokesman said: “Yesterday we conducted a speeding enforcement operation in the Intake area, focusing on areas around schools.

“As a result, three drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices for exceeding the 20mph limit on Sandringham Road.

Police carried out a speeding clampdown in Sandringham Road.

“The driver of the BMW did not fancy stopping when directed to by officers. Unfortunately for him we got his registration number and caught up with him at home a few minutes later.

“The car was seized and the driver reported to court for failing to stop, driving with no licence and no insurance and speeding.”