Police move in after window smashed as mass brawl breaks out in Doncaster street

Police moved in to break up a mass brawl after a group of men began fighting in a Doncaster street.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 1:10 pm

Officers were called to an address in Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe at about 10pm last night after reports of a disturbance.

A spokesman said: “It is reported that a group of individuals were witnessed fighting.

“A window at the property was smashed. No injuries have been reported.”

“Officers attended the scene and enquiries are underway.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.