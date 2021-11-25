Police move in after window smashed as mass brawl breaks out in Doncaster street

Officers were called to an address in Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe at about 10pm last night after reports of a disturbance.

A spokesman said: “It is reported that a group of individuals were witnessed fighting.

“A window at the property was smashed. No injuries have been reported.”

Trouble flared in Hexthorpe after a group began brawling.

“Officers attended the scene and enquiries are underway.”