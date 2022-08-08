Police move in after off-road bikers wreck greens at Doncaster golf club

Members of South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road team have promised to step up patrols at Town Moor Golf Club after recent reports of anti-social behaviour.

A spokesman said: “While the team were in Doncaster, we paid some attention to Town Moor Golf course.

"For some reason despite all the other places to ride, some quad riders think it's clever to go onto the greens and damage them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been tackling off road bikers at Town Moor Golf Club.

"We will be giving the area some more attention over the coming weeks into the evening and where necessary early morning.”

Police said there were also a number of people caught riding at Steetley Quarry.

A spokesman said: “In fairness they had come there via vans - warnings were issued. The farmers field is still being damaged with a new road having been made through their crops.

“We also came across a bunch just off the Great North Road.

"They had come all the way down from Bradford. Again they had transported themselves there legally. Plus some of the enduro bikes were even insured. More warnings were issued. Nice bunch to be fair.

“Then we came across a cheeky find on Norman Crescent, Rossington.

"As we rode past it just didn't look right turned out to be a stolen Honda CBF125 stolen from Harworth in June being run on false plates. We are guessing it was not being used for shopping, well not the kind we normally do.”