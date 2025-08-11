Police motorbike chase in Doncaster after rider failed to stop resulted in two teen arrests

The attached video shows the moment response officers pursued a motorbike being ridden illegally and dangerously through the streets of Doncaster before arresting two teenage boys on suspicion of driving offences.

Response officers working through the night in Doncaster were made aware of a motorbike displaying learner plates with a pillion passenger on the back - something which is illegal for learner motorbike riders to do.

After officers signalled for the motorbike to stop, it made off at speed, triggering a careful pursuit by two response officers, including PC Sam Pearson who was driving at the time.

As the pursuit continued, PC Pearson gave constant updates to our Force Control Room over the radio before colleagues from our Roads Policing Group arrived to assist, allowing them to bring the motorbike to a stop.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested at the scene and have since been charged. One of them has been charged with permitting the use of a motor vehicle with no insurance.

The other boy has been charged with using a vehicle without insurance or a licence, failing to stop, driving on a road other than motorway and failing to comply with red/ green arrow/ lane closure light signals.

PC Pearson said: "Our role as a response officers requires us to be alert and ready to respond to whatever incident comes our way and to ultimately protect the public from harm.

"When the rider of this motorbike failed to stop, we carefully pursued him until we received further assistance from roads policing officers and were able to safely bring the vehicle to a stop.

"Research tells us that those who drive with no insurance or no licence are more likely to take risks. People may think it is a victimless crime but everyone feels the consequences, and those consequences could be fatal.

"Dangerous drivers and motorbike riders have no place in South Yorkshire and we will take action against those pose a danger to innocent members of the public."