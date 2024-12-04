Police manhunt for wanted 21-year-old with links to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:16 BST
Police have launched a manhunt for a wanted man with connections to Doncaster and Sheffield.

Dennis Booth, who is from the Clay Cross area of Derbyshire, also has links to Nottingham.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help us locate a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court and a number of other offences.”

Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*289031:

Police are hunting 21-year-old Dennis Booth.placeholder image
Police are hunting 21-year-old Dennis Booth.

• Website – https://orlo.uk/QkL2P

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• X (Twitter) – direct message via @DerPolContact

• Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/OAlI5

You can pass on information through the organisation’s UK call centre without having to leave your details.

