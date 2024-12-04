Police manhunt for wanted 21-year-old with links to Doncaster
Dennis Booth, who is from the Clay Cross area of Derbyshire, also has links to Nottingham.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information to help us locate a man who is wanted for failing to appear at court and a number of other offences.”
Anyone who has seen the 21-year-old is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 24*289031:
• Website – https://orlo.uk/QkL2P
• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
• X (Twitter) – direct message via @DerPolContact
• Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/OAlI5
You can pass on information through the organisation’s UK call centre without having to leave your details.