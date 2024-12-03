Police manhunt after 76-year-old woman targeted by thief outside Doncaster store

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 09:39 BST
Police have released CCTV images of a man after a 76-year-old woman was targeted by a thief who stole cash and her bank card outside a Doncaster shop.

It is reported that at 1pm on Saturday 9 November, a bank card and quantity of cash belonging to a 76-year-old woman was stolen from outside the Sainsbury’s store on Sandringham Road in Intake.

Officers are now asking for the public's help to identify the man in the images as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

The man is described as white, of a slim build, aged 40-50, around 5ft 10ins tall, and is clean shaven.

Police have released CCTV images of the man they want to question.

If you can help, call police on 101. Please quote incident number 492 of 9 November 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact police online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you canpass details to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

