Police make arrests after swooping on two big cannabis farms in Doncaster

Officers completed a routine check of a vehicle while they were on patrol in Stainforth on July 31.

There was a strong aroma in the vehicle. Officers searched the car and located a number of bags containing cannabis and a quantity of cash. We arrested two males on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Tuesday August 3 saw the execution of a warrant on Oldfield Lane Stainforth, where two males were arrested on suspicion of production of drugs, after two rooms of cannabis plants were found as well as an amount of cannabis drying in a third room. The pair were charged with production of cannabis and have been remanded in custody.

inspector Alison Carr

These arrests follow the discovery of a large cannabis set up when we found more than 60 plants following the report of a burglary on Haig Crescent on July 26.

In other work on July 22 we completed some partnership working on the Willow Estate and surrounding area in Thorne. It was to provide residents with an opportunity to speak to staff from SYP, DMBC and St Ledger homes and discuss ways the estate could be improved. This work is ongoing and we will be holding days of action in the near future.

Our next Facebook Question and Answer sessions are on August 18 from 5-6pm for Thorne & Moorends, Stainforth & Barnby Dun and Norton & Askern. The following week on 26th August 26 from 5-6pm we will be holding a session for Armthorpe, Edenthorpe & Kirk Sandal, Hatfield and Dunscoft.

We have not held our Community Engagement Meetings due to the COVID Pandemic. These will be starting again in Doncaster East in September, with the first one on Thursday September 2 from 5.30pm onwards at the Miners Welfare on West Rd Moorends.

We are holding one on 16th September at the Armthorpe Community Centre, starting at 7pm.