Police make a reappeal in the search for a missing man last seen in Doncaster

Owen is from the Brough area, but was last seen in Doncaster on Wednesday December 15, and has links to North Yorkshire.

He was reported as missing on December 18.

A spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries have taken place and are continuing, but we are appealing for anyone who has seen Owen to contact us.

Have you seen Owen?

“He is thought to be driving a grey Range Rover, which has roof bars front and back, side skirt steps, and is fitted with a static tow bar. He is also known to frequent rural locations.

“He is described as being 5’10” with short brown hair and with a beard. He is believed to be wearing a black cap and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and black boots.”

If you have seen Owen, or know where he is, you are asked to contact Humberside Polices on non-emergency number 101 quoting log number 230 of 18 December 2021.