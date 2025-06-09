Police made over 50 arrests during week of action tackling knife crime.

As part of the ongoing commitment to tackle knife crime in South Yorkshire police took part in an operation called Sceptre.

This is a nationally-led week of action which allows police forces across the country to highlight the dedication to reduce knife crime incidents and remove bladed articles from the streets.

Over the last week South Yorkshire Police shared a snapshot of the behind the scenes work which is completed all year round by officers to reduce, detect and prevent knife crime.

During the week officers completed 35 weapon sweeps, executed 12 warrants and conducted 86 stop and searches. In total 57 people were arrested and 182 knives were recovered.

Detective Superintendent David Cowley, who is the force lead for knife crime, said: "This week gives us an opportunity to show you the day-to-day work we carry out as part of our determination to reduce knife crime across South Yorkshire.

"We know the devastating consequences knife crime can have on our local communities and taking part in Sceptre allows us to show you what we are doing to seize these awful weapons."

Test purchase operations at over a dozen venues were also conducted. These operations ensure license premises comply with the law when selling knives to members of the public.

Officers carried out engagement and education visits at 21 schools - speaking to over 5,000 students around the dangers and consequences of carrying knives. This was in addition to over 50 community engagement events conducted by our local neighbourhood teams.

Det Supt Cowley added: "We know education is a key tool in preventing young people from carrying knives. It is our responsibility to work with our partners to engage with children from a young age to show the repercussions of carry knives or decide to use a knife to threaten or harm someone."

Activities took place across the whole county. In Barnsley, officers executed a number of warrants resulting in four weapons being seized and two people arrested on suspicion possession with intent to supply cannabis.

While on patrol in Sheffield city centre, officers recorded 27 breaches of a Public Spaces Protection Order and conducted 14 stop and searches.

A knife arch operation was also conducted in Rotherham town centre, with officers taking the opportunity to engage with local residents. Officers in Rotherham also took part in an intelligence-led operation targeting known habitual knife carriers.

In Doncaster, officers carried out a high visibility stop and search operation in what are known to be knife crime hotspots. Throughout the week, they conducted both plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols in key hotspot areas that have been identified as hotspots for most serious violence and knife crime.

Det Supt Cowley went on to say: "We will continue working hard on a daily basis to reduce the number of knives on our streets. Your support can have a big impact on our ability to do so.

"If you suspect someone is involved in knife crime, please report it either directly to us or anonymously through Crimestoppers."