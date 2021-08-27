Police launch hunt for man who performed sex act in front of shocked dog walker

Officers were called to Norwich Road earlier this week after a man drove up alongside a woman, exposed himself and began masturbating as she walked her pet.

Police have issued a description of the man wanted for the offence.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called on Monday at about 12.40pm to reports of indecent exposure in Doncaster.

“It is reported that a woman was walking her dog at about 8.10am on that date when a silver car pulled up alongside her. The driver had exposed himself to the victim and was performing a lewd sex act.

“The woman walked away from the vehicle and shouted at the driver until he sped off.

The driver is described as white, aged in his late 20s, well built with dark hair. He was said to be wearing sports clothing and spoke with what was described as a local accent.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious which could assist with police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 386 of 23 August.

The woman had issued an alert on Facebook earlier this week, warning people in the area to be on the lookout for the man who she says sped off in the direction of Beckett Road.