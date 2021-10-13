Police launch hunt for man wanted over assault of woman in Doncaster area
Police in Doncaster are hunting a wanted man accused of assaulting a woman.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:00 pm
Officers are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Michael Roberts.
Roberts, 30, is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman in Swinton on Friday 10 September.
He is described as 6ft 3ins tall and is known to have links to Swinton in Rotherham and Mexborough in Doncaster.
If you see Roberts, or know where he is staying, contact 101. The incident number to quote is 18 of 10 September.