Police launch hunt for man wanted over assault of woman in Doncaster area

Michael Roberts is wanted by police.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Michael Roberts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roberts, 30, is wanted in connection with an assault on a woman in Swinton on Friday 10 September.

He is described as 6ft 3ins tall and is known to have links to Swinton in Rotherham and Mexborough in Doncaster.