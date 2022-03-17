Police launch hunt for Doncaster man who made threats to kill two women
Police have launched a hunt for a man wanted for threats to kill and harassment against two women in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 7:48 am
Officers want to locate Christopher Stewart, 20, wanted in connection with a number of offences relating to two women.
The offences include criminal damage, harassment and making threats to kill and were reported between 10 February and 15 March of this year.
He has links across Doncaster including Bentley, Toll Bar and Arksey.
Please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 357 of 10 February.