Police launch hunt for Doncaster man wanted over drug dealing and money laundering

Andrew Waterhouse, 32, is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and money laundering offences between 31 March and 13 June last year.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help to try and locate him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He is known to frequent the Hyde Park and Bessacarr areas. If you can assist with enquiries, please report any information on 101.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Waterhouse is wanted by police.