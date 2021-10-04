Police launch hunt for Doncaster man wanted over drug dealing and money laundering
Police in Doncaster are hunting a man wanted for drug dealing and money laundering.
Andrew Waterhouse, 32, is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and money laundering offences between 31 March and 13 June last year.
Officers are now asking for the public’s help to try and locate him.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He is known to frequent the Hyde Park and Bessacarr areas. If you can assist with enquiries, please report any information on 101.”
The investigation number to quote is 14/30044/21.