Police have launched an appeal to track down a Doncaster man wanted over burglary and assault – and have warned members of the public not to approach him.

Officers are asking for the public’s help to find Aaron Ellse, 33, wanted over the assault and burglary which took place in Doncaster in May.

Since the incident, police have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace him and now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying and have urged the public to get in touch with information.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Ellse has links to the DN4 area of Doncaster, including Balby, Warmsworth, Bessacarr and Hexthorpe.

Police are hunting wanted man Aaron Ellse.

“If you see Ellse, please do not approach him but instead call 999.”

If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact South Yorkshire Police via the force’s online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 476 of 5 May when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/Cx4g4

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

You can call their dedicated UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.