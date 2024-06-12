Police launch hunt for Doncaster man wanted over assault and burglary
Officers are asking for the public’s help to find Aaron Ellse, 33, wanted over the assault and burglary which took place in Doncaster in May.
Since the incident, police have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace him and now want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying and have urged the public to get in touch with information.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Ellse has links to the DN4 area of Doncaster, including Balby, Warmsworth, Bessacarr and Hexthorpe.
“If you see Ellse, please do not approach him but instead call 999.”
If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact South Yorkshire Police via the force’s online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 476 of 5 May when you get in touch.
You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/Cx4g4
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
You can call their dedicated UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.
You can report information in confidence and do not have to leave your details.