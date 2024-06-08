Police launch hunt for car thieves after stolen vehicle is recovered in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a hunt for car thieves after a stolen vehicle was recovered by officers in Doncaster.

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details of the seizure.

A spokesperson said: “Another stolen vehicle recovered from the Conisbrough area, by your Doncaster South NPT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"An investigation is ongoing into effectively locating the suspect(s) and bringing them to justice.”