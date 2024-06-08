Police launch hunt for car thieves after stolen vehicle is recovered in Doncaster
Police have launched a hunt for car thieves after a stolen vehicle was recovered by officers in Doncaster.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed details of the seizure.
A spokesperson said: “Another stolen vehicle recovered from the Conisbrough area, by your Doncaster South NPT.
"An investigation is ongoing into effectively locating the suspect(s) and bringing them to justice.”
Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.