Officers were called to Burton Avenue in Balby yesterday lunchtime after residents reported gunfire and a car racing away from the scene.

It is the latest in a long line of shootings and violent incidents in Doncaster over the past year, many of which are connected and which police have said is part of ongoing gang feuds.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call at 1:03pm for reports of a firearms discharge at a property on Burton Avenue in Balby.

Burton Avenue in Balby was sealed off after a shooting.

“It is alleged that a gunshot was fired at a property before the offender drove off in a believed to be silver car.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are continuing. No one was injured during the incident.