Police launch countywide hunt for wanted man who could be in Doncaster

Police have launched a manhunt for a wanted man who could be in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:42 BST

South Yorkshire Police are hunting Nathan Willoughby and have issued an urgent appeal to find him.

A spokesman said: “Our officers in Rotherham and Doncaster are looking for wanted man Nathan Willoughby.”

Willoughby, 35, is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to breach of a court order.

He is believed to frequent both the Rotherham and Doncaster areas.

If you see him, please call 999.