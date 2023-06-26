Police launch countywide hunt for wanted man who could be in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police are hunting Nathan Willoughby and have issued an urgent appeal to find him.

A spokesman said: “Our officers in Rotherham and Doncaster are looking for wanted man Nathan Willoughby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willoughby, 35, is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to breach of a court order.

Police are hunting Nathan Willoughby who could be in Doncaster.

He is believed to frequent both the Rotherham and Doncaster areas.