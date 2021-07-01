Police launch appeal to find Doncaster man wanted over stalking offence

Samuel Temperton, 29, is wanted in connection to a stalking offence in the Hexthorpe area on 5 May.

He is also wanted on recall to prison.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Despite ongoing work to trace Temperton, including enquiries at addresses he is linked to, he has not yet been located and therefore the police are now asking for the public’s help.”

Samuel Temperton is wanted by police.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, with a slim build, blonde hair and a beard. He is known to frequent the Bentley and Hexthorpe areas of Doncaster.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 617 of 5 May 2021.