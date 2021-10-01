Police launch appeal after basketball club's minibus is stolen in Doncaster

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the minibus belonging to Sheffield Hatters was stolen from outside a garage in the Wheatley area.

It is reported that the minibus was taken from Wheatley Hall Road at around 8.25pm on Monday 27 September.

The distinctive minibus is a silver Ford Transit, registration YP16XKS, and has the Sheffield Hatters basketball team logo on the bonnet, side and windows.

The stolen Sheffield Hatters minibus.

A spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to locate the minibus and find those responsible.

“Did you see the minibus on the evening it was taken or have you seen it since? If you have any information which might help our officers, please call 101 quoting incident number 296 of 28 September.”