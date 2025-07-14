Police join in the fun at Doncaster community gala day
It was all smiles in the sunshine for police officers in Doncaster on Saturday as they attended Edenthorpe Gala.
Members of the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team love attending community-based events like this, and a spokesman said: “It was fantastic to be able to speak to and engage with local residents over the course of the day.
“If you've got a community event that you'd like your local neighbourhood officers to attend, please get in touch with us as we'd love to be there and support it.”